StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

