Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.85 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

