Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.17 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

