ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,259,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,838,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.