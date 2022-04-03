Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

