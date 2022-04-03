Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $131.00

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.