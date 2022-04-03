Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

