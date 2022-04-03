Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

