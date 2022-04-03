Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,668 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

