UBU Finance Market Cap Hits $26,572.96 (UBU)

UBU Finance (UBU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $26,572.96 and $61.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00108987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,840,004 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

