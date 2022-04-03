Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

