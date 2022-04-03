DA Davidson Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $135.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

