Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.