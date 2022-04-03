Critical Analysis: ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Global and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Global and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 7.45 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -21.85

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Summary

ACI Global beats Exact Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

