Reviewing Jones Soda (JSDA) and Its Rivals

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jones Soda to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jones Soda and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.56%. Given Jones Soda’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82% Jones Soda Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -17.33 Jones Soda Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Jones Soda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

