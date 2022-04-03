BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

