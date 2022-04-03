ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

