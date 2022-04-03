iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $30.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

