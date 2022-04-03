Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.
NYSE SUNL opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.42.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
