Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE SUNL opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

