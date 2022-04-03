StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

