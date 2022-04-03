Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,337. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

