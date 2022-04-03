StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.