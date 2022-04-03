ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.36. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

