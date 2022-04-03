Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

