StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

APVO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

