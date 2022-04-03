American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
American Public Education stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Public Education (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
