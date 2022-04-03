Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

