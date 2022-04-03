Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

