Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

