26,000 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

