Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $803,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $922,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

