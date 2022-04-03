e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

