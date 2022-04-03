Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

