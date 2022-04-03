Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Andersons by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Andersons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

