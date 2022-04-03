Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

