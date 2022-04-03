Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $29.93.
