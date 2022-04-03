Insight Select Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $17.86 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

