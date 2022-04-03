Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.22.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.