Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 99,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.