First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

