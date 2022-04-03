StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.62.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.