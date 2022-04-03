JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

