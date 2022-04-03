StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

