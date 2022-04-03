StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock worth $5,516,168 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

