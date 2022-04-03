Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

