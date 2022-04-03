Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Drops By 17.6%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $119.62 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.