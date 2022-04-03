UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

