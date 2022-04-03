Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.