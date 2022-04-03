Simmons Bank Has $138,000 Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vuzix by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VUZI opened at $6.56 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

