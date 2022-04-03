Simmons Bank Takes $225,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

