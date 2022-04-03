Simmons Bank Invests $253,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

